Spokane native, former Washington State nickel Armani Marsh signs undrafted free-agent deal with Tennessee Titans
May 14, 2023 Updated Sun., May 14, 2023 at 5:08 p.m.
Former Washington State nickel Armani Marsh has signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to a Twitter report Sunday from ISA Sports & Entertainment – Marsh’s marketing agency.
Marsh auditioned for the Titans this weekend on a rookie minicamp tryout invite, and the Spokane native did enough to earn a contract offer. The Gonzaga Prep graduate also worked out for the New York Jets last weekend.
Marsh appeared in 46 games and made 31 starts during his WSU career. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder earned All-Pac-12 recognition as an honorable mention in each of the past two seasons.
A walk-on in 2017, Marsh became WSU’s fulltime starter at nickel during the 2020 season. He served as a team captain over the past two seasons and helped lead WSU’s defensive resurgence under coach Jake Dickert. Marsh finished his Cougs career with 184 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions.
