Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  WSU football

Spokane native, former Washington State nickel Armani Marsh signs undrafted free-agent deal with Tennessee Titans

May 14, 2023 Updated Sun., May 14, 2023 at 5:08 p.m.

Washington State nickel Armani Marsh celebrates after a play against Arizona State during the first half Nov. 12 at Gesa Field in Pullman. Marsh has signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. (James Snook/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Washington State nickel Armani Marsh celebrates after a play against Arizona State during the first half Nov. 12 at Gesa Field in Pullman. Marsh has signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. (James Snook/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy this photo
By Colton Clark coltonc@spokesman.com(208) 627-3209

Former Washington State nickel Armani Marsh has signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to a Twitter report Sunday from ISA Sports & Entertainment – Marsh’s marketing agency.

Marsh auditioned for the Titans this weekend on a rookie minicamp tryout invite, and the Spokane native did enough to earn a contract offer. The Gonzaga Prep graduate also worked out for the New York Jets last weekend.

Marsh appeared in 46 games and made 31 starts during his WSU career. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder earned All-Pac-12 recognition as an honorable mention in each of the past two seasons.

A walk-on in 2017, Marsh became WSU’s fulltime starter at nickel during the 2020 season. He served as a team captain over the past two seasons and helped lead WSU’s defensive resurgence under coach Jake Dickert. Marsh finished his Cougs career with 184 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter

Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.

Top stories in WSU football