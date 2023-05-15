Biden officials say border crossings down 50 percent since Title 42 lifted

By Nick Miroff</p><p>and Maria Sacchetti Washington Post

The number of migrants crossing into the United States illegally has dropped by roughly half along the southern border since President Joe Biden began enforcing new restrictions Friday, but administration officials said Monday it was too soon to tell if the change marked a major shift or a brief lull.

Illegal crossings have declined to fewer than 5,000 per day since the White House lifted the pandemic-era Title 42 policy on Thursday, said Blas Nuñez-Neto, the top border policy official at the Department of Homeland Security, during a media briefing in Washington.

Nuñez-Neto attributed the lower numbers to tighter immigration enforcement by Mexico and other nations in the hemisphere, along with the Biden administration’s new policies inviting more migrants to apply to enter the United States legally.

“The situation on the border is very fluid,” Nuñez-Neto said. “It is still way too early to draw any firm conclusions.”

Biden officials predicted for months that illegal crossings would increase when the Title 42 policy expired and U.S. agents could no longer use its emergency authorities to rapidly expel border-crossers back to Mexico or their home countries.

But migrants interviewed along the border in recent days said they saw the former policy’s May 11 expiration date as a deadline to reach the United States. They cited warnings from U.S. officials that the pandemic policy would be replaced by a tougher measures that include fast-track deportations.

U.S. authorities have carried out more than 2,400 deportations by ramping up operations since Friday, Nuñez-Neto said. Hundreds of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans have been sent back across the border under new measures that for the first time allow the large-scale formal deportation of non-Mexicans to Mexico.

Unlike the expulsions, deportations carry legal penalties including a five-year bar on returning to the United States and possible criminal charges.

Other nations are taking steps to stiffen enforcement, Nuñez-Neto said. Security forces in Mexico and Guatemala have reinforced their southern borders in recent days to limit new arrivals, and Panama and Colombia are targeting smugglers sending people on the dangerous trek through the jungles of the Darién Gap region, he said.

The decline in crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border has helped to partially ease overcrowding in border stations and processing tents that were stretched far beyond capacity last week when U.S. agents had to contend with record-setting numbers of illegal entries.

On Monday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection had roughly 21,000 migrants in custody along the border, down about 30% from last week’s peak, according to the latest government data obtained by The Post.

Border agents made about 4,500 arrests along the border Sunday, a level of enforcement activity that remains high by historic standards but closer to what the Biden administration was facing during the winter months when crossings slowed.

“We are mindful that smugglers will continue to look for ways to take advantage of the change in border policies,” Nuñez-Neto said. “And it is important to note that while Title 42 has ended, the conditions that are causing hemispheric migration at unprecedented levels have not changed.”

Biden has replaced the pandemic expulsion policy with new measures making it easier for authorities to deport asylum seekers who cross illegally or don’t seek protection in another nation they travel through before reaching the U.S. border. Officials did not respond to requests for information about the number of asylum seekers who have been rejected so far under the tighter new rules.

Nuñez-Neto acknowledged that federal lawsuits – filed by liberals and conservatives – could derail the administration’s border plans.

With Congress unable to reach a compromise on immigration reform, the Biden administration says it has been forced to address mass migration without new legislation. Officials have created policies to reduce crowding in border jails and to punish asylum seekers who cross the border illegally.

But those policies are facing a possible takedown in court: A federal judge in Florida ruled last week that the administration cannot quickly release migrants from border jails without a court date to relieve overcrowding. Another judge in Texas is considering a Republican-led lawsuit to stop a special “parole” program that allows migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti to apply to enter legally. These groups have crossed in large numbers since Biden took office and are difficult to deport because of conditions in their homelands.

Advocacy groups have asked a federal judge in California to knock down a new rule that presumes asylum seekers who transited through another country on their way to the U.S. border are ineligible for asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups argued that the rule is an attempt to “resuscitate” Trump asylum restrictions that the same judge previously struck down.

“After campaigning on a promise to restore our asylum system, the Biden administration has instead doubled down on its predecessor’s cruel asylum restrictions,” lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups said in a court filing Thursday. A conference is scheduled in that case for Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in California.