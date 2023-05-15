On the air
Mon., May 15, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
5:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Houston TBS
6:45 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: 2023 Draft Lottery ESPN
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver ESPN
Hockey, World Championship
6:20 a.m.: Norway at Slovenia NHL
10:20 a.m.: Kazakhstan at Switzerland NHL
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
