Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

5:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Houston TBS

6:45 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: 2023 Draft Lottery ESPN

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver ESPN

Hockey, World Championship

6:20 a.m.: Norway at Slovenia NHL

10:20 a.m.: Kazakhstan at Switzerland NHL

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

