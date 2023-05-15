May 15, 2023 Updated Mon., May 15, 2023 at 6:04 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Megan R. Zumbiel and El G. Ericius, both of Spokane.

Trey J. Stannard and Carleigh K. Brant, both of Spokane.

William L. Dodds and Danessa J. McDaniel, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon D. Hoover and Lauren P. Doss, both of Chattaroy.

Cody S. Miller and Rachael M. Delamare, both of Midvale, Utah.

Brian S. Kuntzmann, of Spokane, and Kristi J. Hendrix, of Tum Tum, Washington.

Drew E. Williams and Amber L. Perleberg, both of Spokane.

Daegen R. Pleake and Brittni L. Harriss, both of Spokane.

Rustin C. Fuller and Melissa F. Troglia, both of Mead.

Jordan J. Martin and Ryann S. Serquina, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

M & L Construction, Inc. v. Byron and Rene Lawrence, complaint for breach of contract and foreclosure of lien.

Brandon Vetter v. Hammer Time Builders, LLC, Steven M. Allen, Shane Webster, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ward, Natasha L. and Corey D.

Logan, Sean and Raen

Downen, Steven and Worell Downen, Neva

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Richard A. Pinyan, 35; $100 in restitution, 36.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, after being found guilty of five counts of second-degree identity theft and three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Ryan W. Sandeno, 35; 145 days in jail with credit given for 145 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after being found guilty of second-degree identity theft, three counts of second-degree theft, four counts of third-degree theft, two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances, two counts of third-degree driving while license is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Shane M. Anstadt, 26; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Kadin J. Ashar, 21; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Peter A. Benway-Allen, 53; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness and two counts of violation of order.

Shane M. Sims, 60; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Kyle A. Kirk, 43; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Brendan M. Fletcher, 32; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and third-degree theft.

James O. Dawson, 19; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Christopher C. Drzewiecki, 41; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christopher E. Dodson, 41; 90 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of vehicular homicide and second-degree operating with a suspended license.