May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 3:58 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston MLB
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Texas or Cleveland at Chi. White Sox MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston TNT
Hockey, world championships
6:20 a.m.: Austria vs. United States NHL
10:20 a.m.: Kazakhstan vs. Canada NHL
Soccer, men’s
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City CBS
4:30 p.m.: MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
