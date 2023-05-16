The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 3:58 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston MLB

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Texas or Cleveland at Chi. White Sox MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston TNT

Hockey, world championships

6:20 a.m.: Austria vs. United States NHL

10:20 a.m.: Kazakhstan vs. Canada NHL

Soccer, men’s

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City CBS

4:30 p.m.: MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

