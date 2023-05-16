Reader photo: Spring in Iller Creek
May 16, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:10 p.m.
Lisa Giegel took this image from the Iller Creek Conservation Area on Monday with the flowers of the balsam root in the foreground.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.