Prep roundup: Aaron Oatley shutout leads Pullman boys soccer to state win; Gonzaga Prep, West Valley fall

May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school district and state playoff action.

Boys soccer

Union 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: Ethan Voves scored two goals and the visiting 12th-seeded Titans (13-3-1) eliminated the fifth-seeded Bullpups (14-5) in a State 4A first-round game.

G-Prep’s Andre Layman scored in the 65th minute, assisted by Phoenix Sandbo.

Pullman 4, White River 0: Aaron Oatley made six saves and the sixth-seeded Greyhounds (17-2) eliminated the visiting 11th-seedeed Hornets (8-6-1) in a State 2A first-round game.

Carlens Dollin and Clarens Dollin scored one goal apiece for Pullman, which faces third-seeded Franklin Pierce in a semifinal this weekend.

Sehome 7, West Valley 1: Noah Allen scored three goals and the fourth-seeded Mariners (7-3-1) eliminated the 13th-seeded Eagles (14-5) in a State 2A first-round game at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

Cyler Petruso scored for West Valley.

Cedar Park Christian 3, Lakeside 0: The 19th-seeded Eagles (11-9) were eliminated by Cedar Park (11-6-2) in a State 1A first-round game at Juanita HS in Kirkland.