The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
60°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Aaron Oatley shutout leads Pullman boys soccer to state win; Gonzaga Prep, West Valley fall

May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school district and state playoff action.

Boys soccer

Union 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: Ethan Voves scored two goals and the visiting 12th-seeded Titans (13-3-1) eliminated the fifth-seeded Bullpups (14-5) in a State 4A first-round game.

G-Prep’s Andre Layman scored in the 65th minute, assisted by Phoenix Sandbo.

Pullman 4, White River 0: Aaron Oatley made six saves and the sixth-seeded Greyhounds (17-2) eliminated the visiting 11th-seedeed Hornets (8-6-1) in a State 2A first-round game.

Carlens Dollin and Clarens Dollin scored one goal apiece for Pullman, which faces third-seeded Franklin Pierce in a semifinal this weekend.

Sehome 7, West Valley 1: Noah Allen scored three goals and the fourth-seeded Mariners (7-3-1) eliminated the 13th-seeded Eagles (14-5) in a State 2A first-round game at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

Cyler Petruso scored for West Valley.

Cedar Park Christian 3, Lakeside 0: The 19th-seeded Eagles (11-9) were eliminated by Cedar Park (11-6-2) in a State 1A first-round game at Juanita HS in Kirkland.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports