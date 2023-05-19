Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane softball falls in district title game, qualified for state; Mead, NWC boys soccer ousted from state
May 19, 2023 Updated Fri., May 19, 2023 at 10:49 p.m.
Roundup of Friday’s high school state and district tournament action.
Softball
Walla Walla 4, Mt. Spokane 2: Sidney McCauley hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (8-14) beat the second-seeded Wildcats (21-2) in the District 8 3A championship game at Murr Field in Walla Walla.
Both teams qualified for state.
Jessica Waters went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Mt. Spokane.
Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway 2, Mead 0: The fourth-seeded Warriors (16-1-2) eliminated the visiting 13th-seeded Panthers (13-3-2) in a State 3A Round 2 game.
E-W advances to a quarterfinal against 12th-seeded Southridge at 3 p.m. Saturday at Edmonds Stadium.
Montesano 1, Northwest Christian 0: Luke Clements’ goal off a rebound in the 32nd minute helped the second-seeded Bulldogs (18-1-1) eliminate the visiting 15th-seeded Crusaders (16-4) in a State 1A Round 2 game.
Michael Siemens made 12 saves for NWC.
Montesano advances to a quarterfinal against seventh-seeded Seton Catholic Saturday at 1 p.m.
