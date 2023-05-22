Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly engaged to Lauren Sanchez

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Jeff Bezos could be heading down the aisle again – and probably with a prenup this time. The Amazon founder is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

According to Page Six, which first reported on the engagement Monday, the former Amazon chief executive and Blue Origin founder popped the question while he and the former TV anchor were sailing the Mediterranean on his new $500 million superyacht, which pays tribute to Sanchez’s likeness on the bow. The two were recently in the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese.

Representatives for Bezos’ Blue Origin and Sanchez’s Black Ops Aviation did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment. TMZ and CNN also confirmed the engagement via unnamed sources but did not provide additional details about the impending nuptials.

The relationship between Bezos, 59, and the former “Good Day L.A.” host, 53, came to light in 2019 amid his high-profile split from MacKenzie Bezos, his wife of nearly 25 years, who famously donated more than half of her $37 billion divorce settlement after their split and inspired the premise of Apple TV+’s “Loot.”

The Bezoses, who share four children, announced their divorce in 2019, not long before the National Enquirer published an exposé about Bezos and Sanchez. Sanchez was previously married to Patrick Whitesell for 13 years and shares two children with him. She also has a son from her past relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

The e-commerce disruptor and the helicopter pilot have kept their relationship fairly private but have been photographed together traveling the world and attending high-profile events. Last week, Sanchez was photographed wearing a sizable diamond ring on her left hand, sparking engagement rumors.

The two opened up about their relationship last year on CNN during their first joint sit-down TV interview. Bezos described the Emmy-winning Sanchez as “the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet” and called her “an inspiration.”

In a January Wall Street Journal profile, Sanchez reciprocated the sentiment.

“He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know,” she said.

She also paid tribute to her man that month in an Instagram post marking Bezos’ 59th birthday.