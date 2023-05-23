Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Spokane Carvers Rendezvous 2023 – Learn to carve and sharpen your skills. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. 10013 W. Charles Road, Nine Mile Falls. Free. (509) 467-3342.

38th Annual MAC ArtFest – Approximately 75 artists from the Pacific Northwest and around the country will display and sell their work. The variety of artwork includes: ceramics, painting, jewelry, photography, printmaking, furniture, metalwork, wood, drawing, mixed media, fiber art, digital art and wood. Event will also feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden and a children’s area. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 456-3931.

The Farm Chicks Vintage and Handmade Fair – Featuring hundreds of curated vintage and handmade shops. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10.

Classes/Workshops

Pastel Workshop with T Kurtz – Work on two 11-by-14-inch drawings, one each day. The teacher will provide materials and surface for each student and access to her pastels to supplement colors. Register at bit.ly/3HXZCh9. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Layered Laser Cut Art – Learn how you can use a laser cutter to make three-dimensional art. For ages 16 and older. Register at tinyurl.com/2jezwsxn. Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication, such as the angle grinder. Participants will build their skills throughout the four-week class, culminating in the creation of your very own metal art lamp. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

ESL Cafe: a Cup of Conversation – Practice English speaking and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support learning. Coffee and tea will be provided. Thursdays, 10-11:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Peers with STEM Careers: Librarian – High school and college students are invited to explore STEM pathways and experience the wide diversity of STEM professions by hearing directly from experts in those fields. Hear from Mikayla Kittilstved about being a librarian in the local area. For ages 14 and older. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 929-4029.

Home/Garden

Landscaping For Shade Gardens – Learn how to utilize garden and yard space. Some of the plants included will be Japanese maples, azaleas, rhododendrons, bleeding hearts and more. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Weed Control in Your Garden – Learn how to identify noxious weeds with Master Gardener Steve Nokes. He discusses the various methods of weed control in the garden. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Introduction to Bonsai – Learn the history, range of species and styles, and horticulture of bonsai. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

Pruning Roses, Summer Flowers and Perennial Shrubs – Plant expert Laurie Wilson shares her knowledge of how to prune roses and summer flowers for excellent growth and disease prevention. Discuss the basics of pruning new and well established plants to produce stunning results year after year. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.