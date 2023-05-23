On the air
Tue., May 23, 2023
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Arizona at Philadelphia or Houston at Milwaukee MLB
4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta or N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB
6:38 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angles MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Baseball, college
7 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State vs. TCU ESPNU
10 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon State Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. Washington Pac-12
7 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver ESPN
Golf
10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf
2 p.m.: NCAA Team Match Play Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Carolina at Florida TNT
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: EPL: Manchester City at Brighton USA
Noon: Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina CBS Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
