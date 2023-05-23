The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Arizona at Philadelphia or Houston at Milwaukee MLB

4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta or N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB

6:38 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angles MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Baseball, college

7 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State vs. TCU ESPNU

10 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon State Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. Washington Pac-12

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver ESPN

Golf

10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf

2 p.m.: NCAA Team Match Play Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Carolina at Florida TNT

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: EPL: Manchester City at Brighton USA

Noon: Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

