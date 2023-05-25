The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 p.m.: ARCA Charlotte FS1

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1

Baseball, college, conference tournaments

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Washington vs. TBD Pac-12

7 p.m.: Pac-12: Stanford vs. TBD Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs MLB

4:05 p.m.: Texas at Baltimore or Philadelphia at Atlanta MLB

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: KLM Open Golf

10 a.m.: Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf

Lacrosse, Women’s NCAA Tournament

Noon: Denver vs. Northwestern ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Boston College vs. Syracuse ESPNU

Softball, NCAA Super Regionals

7 a.m.: Oregon at Oklahoma State ESPNU

9 a.m.: Stanford at Duke ESPN2

11 a.m.: Clemson at Oklahoma ESPN2

1 p.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN2

3 p.m.: Oregon at Oklahoma State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Northwestern at Alabama ESPNU

5 p.m.: Georgia at Florida State ESPN2

7 p.m.: Louisiana at Washington ESPN2

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1

Baseball, college, conference tournaments

9 a.m.: Big South: Teams TBD ESPNU

1 p.m.: West Coast: Teams TBD ESPNU

7 p.m.: Pac-12: Teams TBD ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees or Chi. White Sox at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1

4:15 p.m.: Boston at Arizona or St. Louis at Cleveland Fox 28

6:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Colorado or Miami at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Connecticut at New York CBS

Football, USFL

1 p.m.: New Orleans at Birmingham Fox 28

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia FS1

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour Golf

10 a.m.: LIV at Washington D.C. CW

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

10:30 a.m.: Championship Tour: Senior PGA Championship NBC

Noon: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas ABC

Lacrosse, Men’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Penn State vs. Duke ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Virginia ESPN2

Soccer, club

4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic CBS Sports

5 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Louisville CBS Sports

Softball, NCAA Super Regionals

10 a.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

Noon: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

2 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

2 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN2

4 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

4 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN2

6 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

3 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane (DH) 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix ABC

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 NBC

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox 28

Baseball, college, conference tournaments

9 a.m.: ACC: Teams TBD ESPN2

Noon: SEC: Teams TBD ESPN2

3 p.m.: Big 12: Teams TBD ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Texas at Baltimore or St. Louis at Cleveland MLB

1:07 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Angels or Boston at Arizona MLB

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN

Football, USFL

11:30 a.m.: Memphis at Houston USA

2:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Michigan FS1

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour Golf

10 a.m.: LIV at Washington D.C. CW

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

1 p.m.: Championship Tour: Senior PGA Championship NBC

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf

Lacrosse, Women’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Championship game, teams TBD ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: Portland at Kansas City Fox 28

5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Nashville FS1

Softball, Super Regionals

11 a.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

1 p.m. Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

