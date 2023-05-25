On the air
Thu., May 25, 2023
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3 p.m.: ARCA Charlotte FS1
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1
Baseball, college, conference tournaments
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Washington vs. TBD Pac-12
7 p.m.: Pac-12: Stanford vs. TBD Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs MLB
4:05 p.m.: Texas at Baltimore or Philadelphia at Atlanta MLB
7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: KLM Open Golf
10 a.m.: Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf
Lacrosse, Women’s NCAA Tournament
Noon: Denver vs. Northwestern ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Boston College vs. Syracuse ESPNU
Softball, NCAA Super Regionals
7 a.m.: Oregon at Oklahoma State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Stanford at Duke ESPN2
11 a.m.: Clemson at Oklahoma ESPN2
1 p.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN2
3 p.m.: Oregon at Oklahoma State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Northwestern at Alabama ESPNU
5 p.m.: Georgia at Florida State ESPN2
7 p.m.: Louisiana at Washington ESPN2
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN
10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
Baseball, college, conference tournaments
9 a.m.: Big South: Teams TBD ESPNU
1 p.m.: West Coast: Teams TBD ESPNU
7 p.m.: Pac-12: Teams TBD ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees or Chi. White Sox at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1
4:15 p.m.: Boston at Arizona or St. Louis at Cleveland Fox 28
6:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Colorado or Miami at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Connecticut at New York CBS
Football, USFL
1 p.m.: New Orleans at Birmingham Fox 28
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia FS1
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour Golf
10 a.m.: LIV at Washington D.C. CW
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
10:30 a.m.: Championship Tour: Senior PGA Championship NBC
Noon: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas ABC
Lacrosse, Men’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Penn State vs. Duke ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Virginia ESPN2
Soccer, club
4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic CBS Sports
5 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Louisville CBS Sports
Softball, NCAA Super Regionals
10 a.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
Noon: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
2 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
2 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN2
4 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
4 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN2
6 p.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
3 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane (DH) 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix ABC
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 NBC
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox 28
Baseball, college, conference tournaments
9 a.m.: ACC: Teams TBD ESPN2
Noon: SEC: Teams TBD ESPN2
3 p.m.: Big 12: Teams TBD ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Texas at Baltimore or St. Louis at Cleveland MLB
1:07 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Angels or Boston at Arizona MLB
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN
Football, USFL
11:30 a.m.: Memphis at Houston USA
2:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Michigan FS1
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour Golf
10 a.m.: LIV at Washington D.C. CW
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
1 p.m.: Championship Tour: Senior PGA Championship NBC
3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf
Lacrosse, Women’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Championship game, teams TBD ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: Portland at Kansas City Fox 28
5:30 p.m.: Columbus at Nashville FS1
Softball, Super Regionals
11 a.m.: Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
1 p.m. Super Regionals, teams TBD ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
