The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
60°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

May 26, 2023 Updated Fri., May 26, 2023 at 8:29 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1

Baseball, college, conference tournaments

7 a.m.: Big South: Campbell vs. USC Upstate ESPNU

1 p.m.: West Coast: Loyola Marymount vs. TBD ESPNU

7 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon vs. TBD ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees or Chi. White Sox at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1

4:15 p.m.: Boston at Arizona or St. Louis at Cleveland Fox 28

6:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Colorado or Miami at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Connecticut at New York CBS

Football, USFL

1 p.m.: New Orleans at Birmingham Fox 28

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia FS1

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour Golf

10 a.m.: LIV at Washington D.C. CW

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

10:30 a.m.: Championship Tour: Senior PGA Championship NBC

Noon: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas ABC

Lacrosse, Men’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Penn State vs. Duke ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Virginia ESPN2

Soccer, club

4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic CBS Sports

5 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Louisville CBS Sports

Softball, NCAA Super Regionals

6 a.m.: Duke vs. Stanford ESPN

Noon: Tennessee vs. Texas ABC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

3 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane (DH) 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports