May 26, 2023 Updated Fri., May 26, 2023 at 8:29 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN
10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
Baseball, college, conference tournaments
7 a.m.: Big South: Campbell vs. USC Upstate ESPNU
1 p.m.: West Coast: Loyola Marymount vs. TBD ESPNU
7 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon vs. TBD ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees or Chi. White Sox at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta FS1
4:15 p.m.: Boston at Arizona or St. Louis at Cleveland Fox 28
6:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Colorado or Miami at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Connecticut at New York CBS
Football, USFL
1 p.m.: New Orleans at Birmingham Fox 28
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia FS1
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour Golf
10 a.m.: LIV at Washington D.C. CW
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
10:30 a.m.: Championship Tour: Senior PGA Championship NBC
Noon: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas ABC
Lacrosse, Men’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Penn State vs. Duke ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Virginia ESPN2
Soccer, club
4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic CBS Sports
5 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Louisville CBS Sports
Softball, NCAA Super Regionals
6 a.m.: Duke vs. Stanford ESPN
Noon: Tennessee vs. Texas ABC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
3 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane (DH) 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
