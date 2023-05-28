The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
68°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

8 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Alsco 300 FS1

Noon: Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox 28

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore OR Texas at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB

5:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Chi. White Sox FS1

6:10 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers MLB

6:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston TNT

Golf, college men

2 p.m.: NCAA Individual Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas ESPN

Tennis

8 a.m.: French Open NBC

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports