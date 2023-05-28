On the air
Sun., May 28, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
8 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Alsco 300 FS1
Noon: Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox 28
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Cleveland at Baltimore OR Texas at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB
5:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Chi. White Sox FS1
6:10 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers MLB
6:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston TNT
Golf, college men
2 p.m.: NCAA Individual Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas ESPN
Tennis
8 a.m.: French Open NBC
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
