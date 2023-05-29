On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets TBS
6:40 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root
6:45 p.m.: Pittsburgh at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, WNBA
6 p.m.: New York at Seattle ESPN2
Golf, college men
9 a.m.: Team match play Golf
2 p.m.: Team match play Golf
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
