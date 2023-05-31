The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the Air

May 31, 2023 Updated Wed., May 31, 2023 at 4:52 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets or Milwaukee at Toronto MLB

1 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona MLB

5:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston FS1

Basketball, NBA Finals

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Denver ABC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament Golf

Golf, women’s

8 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Denver 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

