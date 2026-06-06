USMNT flashes potential, ultimately falls to Germany 2-1 in World Cup sendoff

Paul Tenorio, Henry Bushnell and Tom Bogert The Athletic

CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s national team had its pre-World Cup momentum slowed by Germany in a send-off friendly Saturday here at a sold-out Soldier Field.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon in the Windy City, with World Cup buzz building and 63,636 fans in attendance, the U.S. recovered from an early setback, and matched Germany for portions of the 90 minutes, but ultimately lost 2-1.

Antonee Robinson’s blinding volley canceled out an early German goal. But Leroy Sané’s second-half strike gave the visitors a deserved victory, and extended a yearslong USMNT losing streak against European foes.

The U.S. will enter the 2026 World Cup having lost nine straight games to teams from Europe, dating back to its 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. It has not beaten a top-10 team from the continent since 2015.

Saturday’s defeat, in that context, was yet another reminder of the likely size of the task facing the USMNT this summer if it wants to make history with a deep run on home soil.

Here’s a closer look at the last performance before the home World Cup begins:

Pulisic rounding into form

Christian Pulisic got sick of answering questions about his scoring drought for club (December) and country (2024). After a goal and assist against Senegal in last weekend’s 3-2 win, Pulisic continued his fine form against Germany.

He may not have registered a goal contribution, but Pulisic played 62 minutes and was a menace any time he got Germany center back Jonathan Tah in open space. He routinely pressured the defense in transition while carrying the ball forward, while his off-ball movement was decisive and dangerous, even when teammates didn’t find him. It was his pressure that created the corner for Robinson’s goal.

Pulisic conducted the attack for the U.S. and showed, for at least 62 minutes, that his level can hang with a powerhouse like Germany. It is his best two-game stretch in a USMNT kit since 2024, and it comes at the perfect time as the face of his country’s World Cup hopes.

Robinson causes flashbacks

The U.S. needed a first-half spark after giving up such an early goal to Germany, and after starting to find more of a footing in the match, it was Robinson, the left back, who pulled the team — and the crowd — fully back into the game.

He rocketed a left-footed volley off a cleared corner kick into the upper netting and past a helpless Oliver Baumann. The goal from the top of the box was reminiscent of another U.S. goal scored in Chicago at Soldier Field. Benny Feilhaber scored a similar goal in the 73rd minute of the 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup final to lead the U.S. to a 2-1 win over rival Mexico.

Feilhaber’s strike was with his right foot and Robinson’s with his left — and in a final versus a friendly — but the setting and the spot on the field were immediately striking for anyone who has followed this team for some time.

“Brings back great memories of that day and that stadium,” Feilhaber told The Athletic in a text message. “What an amazing strike from Antonee, hopefully fuels the US into the World Cup. Mine might’ve been closer to the corner, but I think Antonee beat me for POWER!”

Robinson’s day ended with a bit of a concern, however, as he limped off the field with what looked to be cramps in his left hamstring. He was replaced by Auston Trusty in the 62nd minute.

Richard’s return a great importance

Speaking of defenders of great importance for the U.S.: For the second consecutive game Chris Richards’ absence loomed large — and this time, it only took two minutes.

Richards is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered last month. On Saturday, in his absence, Miles Robinson started next to Tim Ream in defense. And both center backs were arguably at fault on Germany’s early goal.

Havertz was between those two as Joshua Kimmich lined up the free kick. Havertz then nudged Ream in the back, and Nico Schlotterbeck set something of a pick to easily take Ream out of the play.

Robinson, meanwhile, was too busy worrying about movement over his shoulder and didn’t pick up Havertz, which is why Havertz had a free header.

On one hand, it was a blatant defensive breakdown on a set piece. On the other hand, it’s not a huge concern, because Robinson likely won’t be on the field at the World Cup. Assuming Richards returns for the first or second World Cup match, he almost instantly solves the problem.

Preview of Pochettino’s 11?

It seems likely that the team that started against Germany — save for maybe Miles Robinson at center back — is the likely starting lineup for the World Cup opener on June 12 against Paraguay.

It’s unclear whether Pochettino will get Richards right back into the starting lineup. His comments in the pregame press conference on Friday indicated some frustration that Richards was unable to go against Germany, but Mark McKenzie is another candidate to start next to Ream against Paraguay.

Notably, though, it was Matt Freese getting the full 90 minutes in goal. We have assumed for a while now that Freese is Pochettino’s No. 1, but the full game against Germany confirms that the NYCFC goalkeeper will be the World Cup starter. It’s a rapid rise for Freese, who became a full-time starter in MLS in 2024 and got his first cap last summer ahead of the Gold Cup.

Now, it looks likely that he will be the U.S. goalkeeper for a home World Cup.