Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Dragonfly takes a drink

May 31, 2023 Updated Wed., May 31, 2023 at 4:07 p.m.

A dragonfly sips on a buttercup in Colbert on Sunday.  (Courtesy of Carrie Dugovic)
Courtesy of Carrie Dugovic

Carrie Dugovic took this image of a dragonfly on a blooming buttercup in Colbert.

