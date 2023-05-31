Spokane breaks another monthly weather record with scorching May

Spokane just had the warmest May since the National Weather service began tracking temperatures in 1881.

The average temperature through Wednesday was 63.5 degrees. The previous record was an average 62.7 degrees in 1958.

It is the fourth time the city has broken a highest average monthly temperature record in two years. Since 2021, records have been set for May, July, August and October.

While most of the Northwest was warmer than usual this May, much of the Eastern U.S. was cooler than normal. This was a major shift from April, when the Northwest was significantly cooler than normal.

Four days this May set record-high daily temperatures measured at Spokane International Airport. The mean high temperature was 74.6, the sixth highest since record keeping began, the weather service said.

May 2-3 hit 85 degrees, May 19 hit 87 degrees and May 20 reached 90 degrees.

The month also set four records for highest low temperatures and, at 52.3 degrees, a record high for the mean low temperature overall.

The heat is expected to rise again over the weekend and approach 90 degrees the middle of next week. From Tuesday through June 10, Eastern Washington and North Idaho have the highest probability of above-average temperatures in the Lower 48, according to the weather service.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 40-50% chance of above-average temperatures for the region from June through August, with a slight chance of below-average rainfall.