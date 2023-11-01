Corrections

Hill currently on unpaid leave

Benjamin Hill, an East Valley High School special education teacher charged with shooting at his ex-wife, was placed on paid administrative leave by East Valley School District for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year when he was arrested in May, according to school district superintendent Brian Talbott. Talbott said the school district placed Hill on unpaid leave for the duration of the current school year, a detail which was not included in a story that ran on Page C2 in the Oct. 27 edition of The Spokesman-Review’s Northwest section.

SRHD leasing building from Jaffa Parks

The Spokane Regional Health District held an opening for a new building housing their Opioid Treatment Services program. A story that ran in the Oct. 28 edition of the Spokesman-Review’s Northwest section incorrectly stated the building was being leased from Spokane County. It is being leased from real estate company Jaffa Parks.