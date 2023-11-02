Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joel B. Roeber and Chau B. Do, both of Spokane.

Nicholas T. Gallegos and Andrew M. Ulmer, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob A. Mark and Mariah E. Westlake, both of Spokane.

Hezkeia Hezkeia and Jennifer T. Kiluew, both of Airway Heights.

James E. Crockett and Stacey P. Rivers, both of Spokane.

Adrian R. Juarez and Anna L. Cervantes, both of Spokane.

Edward E. Ashley and Janette L. Latsha, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Arlin R. Jordan v. Kaycee Wayne, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordan v. Christina Washington, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Acuity Construction and Design LLC, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Cynthia Murphy, money claimed owed.

Michael Jensen v. Providence Health and Services Washington, wrongful death.

Stephen and Wednesday Shields v. Ronald M. Kathary, complaint for personal injury.

Kyle A. Averkamp v. Anthony Daniels, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Conway, Janet H. and Kevin M.

Mickiewicz, Sterling and Justin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Rylan W. Blake, 21; $1,623.84 in restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jordan C. Bozzi, 33; one day in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Isaac J. Tucker, 21; 83 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order, making a false statement to a public servant, two counts of fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Nathan E. McPherson, 40; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Michael A. Summerlin, 53; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Michael N. Bryant, Pullman; debts of $97,548.

Amber F. Harwood, Spokane; debts of $35,362.

Amy L. Semenza, Spokane; debts of $213,860.

Trista M. Fryer, Airway Heights; debts of $23,740.

Duane E. and Melissa A. Moore, Dayton; debts of $46,921.

Kara J. Teigen, Pullman; debts of $26,612.

Christian D. Loutzenhiser, Spokane; debts of $83,677.

Kathleen L. Lamon, Spokane; debts of $29,404.

Diamond S. McDowell, Spokane; debts of $303,534.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Trinity H. Christenson, 22; 42 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Amanda R. Collins, 37; two days in jail, reckless endangerment.