Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph M. Schneider and Sadeen D. Schneider, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Kelan A. Sax and Lacy V. Hopkins, both of Spokane.

Micah J. Roberts and Bry A. Robers, both of Spokane.

Charles F. Lester, of Loon Lake, Wash., and Angela R. Brickey, of Valley.

Walter W. Hickman and Mia M. Walden, both of Mead.

Carlos R. Mendoza and Emily A. McCoy, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Velo LLC v. Judy Carter, restitution of premises.

Indian Trail LLC v. Jacqueline Prouty, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Taylor Warila, restitution of premises.

Devin A. Stallings v. Marlena Villa, restitution of premises.

Patrick Kendrick v. Jacob L. Broderick, restitution of premises.

8371 Northgate Ave LLC v. Jose Ona, restitution of premises.

Island Office Plaza v. Dashawn Moore, restitution of premises.

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Delilah Steve, restitution of premises.

Abijah Perkins v. Shalon Jones, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane LLC v. Ariana Benson Porter, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Inc. v. Devine P. Jones, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Brandon C. Hays, restitution of premises.

Indian Pointe Inc. v. Ileana C. Ridgley, restitution of premises.

Indian Pointe LLC v. Thomas J. Neumann II, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Crystal Glover, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Michael Detar, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Cassandra C. Moss, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Lisa Schmidt, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Sandra L. Allison, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Jonathan D. Jones, restitution of premises.

Indian Pointe LLC v. Steve T. Baldwin, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Michael P. Martin, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Bryan Keys, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Adrian A. Caballero Perez, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Michelle M. Lutz, restitution of premises.

12422 Mansfield LLC v. Nicholas T. Scott, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz an Associates Inc. v. David Birge, restitution of premises.

Soraya Hanson v. Richie Lang, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Heather Hills, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Holly Beeler, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Mercy Henry, restitution of premises.

Ebony Shea v. Cheryl Lindberg, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Zhan, Ava and Luke

Mills, Dawson J. and Sheppick, Alyssa L.

Smith, Daniel S. and Gonzales Smith, Breanna R.

Westgard, Ryan B. and Kiley N.

Vines, Jennifer L. and Mason J.

Metz, Ashley N. R. and Kenneth J.

Pierce, Lori and Richard

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Charles T. Deas, 45; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Nathan T. Gardner, also known as Nathan T. McDaniels, 40; $979.97 in restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

David J. Buck, 28; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Luis M. Moreno, 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jonathan A. Bartlow, 22; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree promoting prostitution and money laundering.

Iris Leland, 31; $500 in restitution, 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Arthur Lapin, 28; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Curtis M. Cargile, 51; 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty to residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and violation of order.