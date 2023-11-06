Region makes up for lost time with rain

The weather has been gloomy this past week, with gray skies and showers visiting Spokane on and off since Wednesday. If it feels like it hasn’t rained this much in a long time, that’s because it hasn’t.

Bringing .56 inches of precipitation, Thursday was the rainiest day of 2023. Then Saturday came along and took that title, dumping .58 inches of rain on Spokane.

At least .27 inches of precipitation fell Monday.

“We’re already over halfway towards our normal monthly amount and we’re only six days in, so it has been wetter than normal,” said Jeremy Wolf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Normal total precipitation for the month of November in Spokane is 2.06 inches. So far this November, Spokane is at 1.47 inches.

Still, “overall for the fall our precipitation has been pretty close to normal,” Wolf said. “We were very dry in October, so this wet start in November has caught us up to about where we should be.”

And there’s more rain to come, Wolf said.

Less than one -tenth of an inch is expected to fall Tuesday, and dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

But on Friday, the rain is predicted to return.

“We have another chance for rain on Friday, and that continues on through the weekend,” Wolf said.