Grass fire quickly grows to at least 80 acres west of Fairchild Air Force Base

A grass fire swept dozens of acres west of Fairchild Air Force Base Wednesday.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. and grew to 80-90 acres near West Thorpe Road and Stroup Road, according to fire personnel. Forward progress of the fire stopped as of 5:30 p.m.

No structures were threatened, said Spokane County Fire District 3 spokesperson Terri Bunce.

District 3 has two engines, two attack trucks, one pumper tender and two command vehicles at the scene. The Washington Department of Natural Resources, assisting in battling the fire, has three engines, one hand crew and a dozer there. Spokane County District 10 is also assisting.

Bunce said a problem crews are experiencing is that the fields are too soft to drive trucks on, meaning firefighters have had to hike to dig their lines to stop forward progress of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.