Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Britton D. V. Ballard and Andrea M. Shepherd, both of Spokane.

Nicholas G. Arnold and Selene K. M. Huckell, both of Spokane.

Costel I. Antim and Rebeca D. Marginean, both of Spokane Valley.

Mackenzie S. Taylor and Madeline M. Vance, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Liberty Lake 297 LLC v. Katelynn Schilling, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Shaylin Rice, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. King Zeigler, restitution of premises.

Northwood Apartments LLC v. Tasheen Gresham, restitution of premises.

The Sherwin Williams Company v. 4 Seasons Finishing LLC, money claimed owed.

P2J2 Shadle Associates LLC v. Alliancetel LLC, money claimed owed.

City of Spokane v. The Heirs and Devisees of Jordan L. Gaskin, et al., complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Alvina M. Andrews, complaint.

John N. and Katherine F. Guarisco v. Bulldog General Contractors, complaint for breach of contract, monies owed and costs.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bobak, Mary L. and Sean M.

Giannetto, Theresa and Anthony

Deuel, Cameron M. and Shannon D.

Alvarez Ochoa, Maria; and Sanchez, Marcelino O.

Cowan, Timothy S. and Leigh A.

Cross, Karen and James

Noddings, Amanda and Darrell J.

Kiluwe, Jennifer; and Lokot, Ruti

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shane A. Albrecht, 43; 19 days in jail, use of controlled substances in public.