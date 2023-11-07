Ousting longtime incumbent, conservatives sweep Mead school district and clinch board majority

Jaime Stacy, left, and Jennifer Killman are running for Mead School Board District 3 in the November 2023 election. (Courtesy photos)

Conservatives are leading in all three Mead school board races based on initial results. Positioning themselves against longtime incumbents, the conservative bloc is poised to become the majority on the board of the suburban school district.

Incumbent Denny Denholm, who has served on the board for a quarter century, appears likely to be ousted by military veteran Alan Nolan. Nolan was leading 52.9% to 46.6% in Tuesday’s count. It was the first contested race Denholm had to face in his many years on the board.

According to Nolan the results show Mead voters want “fresh voices” on the school board who “have the same interests” as parents.

Conservative Jennifer Killman defeated self-described progressive Jaime Stacy 55.4% to 44.2%. The relatively large margin of victory in the initial counting belies the large amount of campaign cash in the race on both sides – including nearly $15,000 of outside money spent on Stacy’s behalf.

In her concession speech, Stacy said she will “continue to serve the district as a private citizen and parent.”

Incumbent Michael Cannon held off opponent David Knaggs 55.7% to 43.9%. Though an incumbent, Cannon was highly critical of Denholm and others who had been on the board for decades.

Turnout in Mead sat at 28.8% – slightly higher than countywide turnout.

With Tuesday night’s results, the district’s parental rights-focused conservatives are in the driver’s seat. Along with BrieAnne Gray elected in 2021, the three new members of the five-person school board have a conservative majority.

Luke Blue contributed to this report.