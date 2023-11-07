Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph M. Mercer and Casey J. Hansen, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Viyom Patel, of Edmonton, Alberta; and Rebekah K. Durham, of Spokane.

David A. Szymkowski and Ramona E. Degnan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Daae Shims v. Layne Stoops, restitution of premises.

Leighton Miles v. Christina Decaney-Roberge, restitution of premises.

Timothy P. Klingenberg v. June S. Call, restitution of premises.

Mackenzie Slye Partnership v. Amanda L. Marshall, restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Standford Ray, restitution of premises.

Jason E. Cooley, Liam P. Cooley, et al. v. John G. Cooley, complaint.

Christopher Strawn v. Inland Northwest Council Boy Scouts of America, The International Association of Lions Clubs, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Regules, Eric W. and Shala D.

Roundy, Tracy C. and Peter C. III

Terrell, Christina K.; and Taylor, Gregory R.

McChesney, Kirsten and Daniel

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jeremiah R. Harris, 29; 116 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Justin D. Kelley, 29; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, third-degree domestic assault, harassment and violation of order.

Brandon M. Lawson, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of unlawful display of a weapon.

Martin D. Kettlewell, 39; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Timothy R. Morford, 36; 82 days in jail with credit given for 82 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joshua M. Nieto Foster, 29; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jonathan R. Love, also known as Johnathan Love, 31; 204 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Michael T. McCormick, 39; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Richard B. Tomich, 42; $5,000 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Luis M. Moreno, 31; 124 days in jail with credit given for 124 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Anthony F. Romero, 32; 35 days in jail, after pleading guilty to prisoner possessing a controlled substance.

Judge Tony Hazel

Eric H. Hufferd-Ouellet, 33; 106 days in jail with credit given for 106 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michelle A. Baker, 42; 15 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Taylor M. Byron, 27; 19 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Tyler J. Campbell, 41; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Bernard F. Collette, 32; six days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Elijah L. Uhder, 20; 18 days in jail, possession of a counterfeit substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Hasnain S. Kadri, 32; 14 days in jail, reckless driving.

Meghan T. McBroom, 28; nine days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Dale M. Moore, 40; 41 days in jail, false statement.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Thomas C. Prior, 26; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Tiffany J. Sherman, 38; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Mckayla R. Sherwood, 22; 13 days in jail, sitting/lying on a sidewalk zone.