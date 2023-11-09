Benny G Show, Ep. 1: Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg previews 2023-24, shares his own Zag journey, and jokingly dissects the GU roster

From staff reports

Ben Gregg is used to putting on a show.

Whether it’s for a Gonzaga basketball audience admiring his skills on the court, or for his Grandmas for Gregg fan club admiring his charm and smile off of it, the gregarious junior forward has emerged a Zag favorite.

Now the Bulldogs big man is stepping behind the microphone, joining Spokesman-Review reporter Theo Lawson for a weekly podcast, aptly called the “Benny G Show,” now streaming at www.spokesman.com.

On the debut episode, Gregg – entering his fourth season at GU – previews the 2023-24 season, shares his own basketball journey in the Northwest and jokingly analyzes his teammates in one or two words in the final catch-and-shoot segment.

Among the highlights (edited for brevity):

On team chemistry: “Coach Few kind of challenged me to be that culture guy for our team, you know bring everybody together, make sure we’re hanging out off the court so it makes it more enjoyable to play with each other on the court… All the guys love each other, which is surprising (since) there are so many new faces. But we all get along so well that it just makes it fun to come to practice every day.”

On another tough nonconference schedule: “Just not a lot of easy games, not a lot of games that you can mark down as a ‘W’ without worrying about it. Last year I thought nothing could top that, but this year might take the cake. It’s nice though, it sets us up for March.”

On his basketball upbringing: “A lot of people say they grew up in a basketball gym, but I literally did. Every day, going with my dad to his practices, I would take naps on the wrestling mats. I’ve always been around the game. Both my brothers played, so there was always a basketball bouncing in the house. It’s definitely in my DNA.”

Catch the entire first episode here or at www.spokesman.com/podcasts/benny-g-show/.

The “Benny G Show” is available wherever you get your podcasts.