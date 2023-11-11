WSU CB Chau Smith-Wade misses third straight game with absence against Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – Chau Smith-Wade’s first two absences were understandable.

His third was mysterious.

Washington State’s best cornerback missed his team’s road matchup with California on Saturday afternoon

Head coach Jake Dickert said postgame that Smith-Wade collided with teammate Jaden Hicks during a walk-through on Friday.

Smith-Wade missed the Cougars’ losses to Arizona State and Stanford with a soft-tissue injury, Dickert said, but was expected to play against Cal.

On Wednesday, Dickert said Smith-Wade practiced that day. On Thursday, on his weekly radio show, Dickert said Smith-Wade would return from injury and play against Cal.

As the second quarter unfolded, Smith-Wade was nowhere to be found.

His backup, Javan Robinson, was dressed and active.

The Cougars lost 42-39.