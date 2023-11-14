Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Christmas Arts and Crafts Show – Annual arts and crafts show features over 250 Northwest artisans displaying and selling their wares. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8.

Festival of Fair Trade – Spokane’s international fair trade marketplace with handmade gifts from around the world. Find artwork, accessories, apparel, and more at one of North America’s longest running Fair Trade Festivals. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Nov. 26, noon-4 p.m. Kizuri, 35 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 464-7677.

Classes/Workshops

Pastel Workshop – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Monday-Tuesday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Holiday Gift Basket Class – Create a holiday gift basket. Price includes basket, ribbon and instruction. Bring items or buy them in-store. Arrange, wrap in cellophane and gift away. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

All About Citrus – Learn how to care for citrus. Citrus are excellent houseplants to have and are easy to grow. Sunday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.