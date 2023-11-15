Business beat

Education

Holly Edwards has been hired as the executive director of the Literacy Project of North Idaho.

Edwards has two decades of experience in higher education directing federal grants and academic departments.

The Literacy Project of North Idaho is a nonprofit organization that serves illiterate adults through one-on-one and small class tutoring.

Health

Charles Wells has been hired as the vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Rockwood Retirement Communities.

Wells previously worked as the CFO for the YMCA of the Inland Northwest. He has been a practicing certified public accountant for 13 years.

Dr. Srijana Rai has been hired as a medical oncologist/hematologist at Cancer Care Northwest.

Rai previously worked as a medical oncologist at CCNW in partnership with Palouse Specialty Physicians in Moscow. Rai attended medical school in Kathmandu, Nepal.