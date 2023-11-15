Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael R. Bagley and Wayne A. Helfrich, both of Spokane.

Ethan G. W. DeMoss and Jessica M. Boles, both of Spokane Valley.

Tucker F. Clarry and Leslie N. Kavasch, both of Spokane.

Scott R. Morris and Caitlyn D. Hossfeld, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel R. Simpson and Angie J. Leon, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jesse Reid v. Cesar Pena, restitution of premises.

Anchor Cove Park LLC v. William Schindler, restitution of premises.

Ronald J. Olson v. Amanda Maya, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Snell v. Joseph Snell, seeking quiet title.

Philip Neumann v. Kristin Hillsman, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Jennifer Blessing, restitution of premises.

Mr. Magoo Coffee LLC v. Alena Bucklin, complaint.

Emily Munoz v. Jeremiah and Sarah Evans, complaint for damages.

Lynn Marquez v. Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nderi, Christine N. and Kamau, Benson G.

Hawley, Alison E. and Flowers, Keith H.

Howald, Forrest and Cox, Else

Van Hoomissen, Bernard J. and Valerie E.

Norman, Michael C. and Renae G.

McPhee, William J. and Karen

Drewery, Vicky N. and Leblanc, Katie S.

Ayers, Lacey J. and Kenneth W.

Legal separations granted

Peel, Tony and Amanda L.

Alberts, Amelia K. and Jeremy M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Antonio M. Mitchell, also known as Tutu Mitchell, 45; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Walter S. Amsden, 48; 158 days in jail with credit given for 158 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Truitt White, 58; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault, cyberstalking and two counts of violation of order.

Shalena J. Miland, 33; 42 days in jail 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Lisa M. Lloyd, 57; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and violation of order.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jeffrey J. Sheffield, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Murrough X. McKelvey, 25; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Anatoliy Lashkay, 29; 74 days in jail with credit given for 74 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Tabatha M. Reid, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of second-degree identity theft.

Jessica A. Kish, 37; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree retail with special/extenuating circumstances.

Roshawn J. Gathrite, 28; $100 in restitution, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jose A. Badillo-Romero, 39; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Steven H. Cochran, 32; 15 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Doniel P. Richard, 40; 21 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Shea L. Russell, 21; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.