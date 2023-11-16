Man injured while escaping northeast Spokane house fire

A resident climbed onto the roof of a home trying to extinguish an attic fire, and a man was injured trying to exit the northeast Spokane home early Thursday morning.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said firefighters contained the blaze to the attic.

Firefighters were dispatched about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of East Olympic Avenue, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Four people and multiple dogs and cats were in the house when a smoke alarm went off , the release said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke showing from the eaves of the home. A resident climbed onto the roof, trying to extinguish the fire through a vent pipe using a garden hose.

Another man was found in the yard who had reportedly fallen while escaping the house, firefighters said. Schaeffer said the man was not taken to the hospital.

Schaeffer said the fire was caused by overheated electrical wiring and was ruled an accident.