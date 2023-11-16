By that time, the first sound movie, “The Jazz Singer” starring Al Jolson, had been released to great acclaim. Inspired by the success of that release, Disney and Iwerks decided to make their third attempt at a releasable Mickey Mouse short cartoon a musical piece starring Mickey as a riverboat pilot who finds increasingly inventive ways to amuse himself.

Disney traveled back home to Kansas City to ask an old friend and theater organist Carl Stalling to compose music for “Steamboat Willie” and his previous two Mickey Mouse shorts. Stalling would later go on to become the composer for Warner Bros.'Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies shorts in the 1930s and 1940s.

Disney and Iwerks developed a system in which Iwerks animated a bouncing ball to which musicians could later keep time. The ball would later be cropped out. As a result, “Steamboat Willie” included a full, post-produced soundtrack that was synchronized with the moving action — the first true “talkie” cartoon that didn't actually talk.