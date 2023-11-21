Charlisse Leger-Walker collects triple double as WSU women roll past Maryland in Cancun Challenge

From staff reports

Washington State put together the most complete game of its early season Thursday.

The 23rd-ranked Cougars’ balanced scoring and stifling defense helped WSU run down Maryland and ultimately roll to an 87-67 victory at the Cancun Classic women’s basketball invitational in Cancun, Mexico.

WSU’s Charlisse Leger-Walker produced a triple-double with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, and teammate Bella Murekatete led six players scoring in double figures for the Cougars (6-0) with 17 points.

Lavender Briggs scored 13 of her team-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Terrapins (2-3) raced out to a 31-20 lead through the first 10 minutes. Maryland scored the opening bucket of the second quarter before the Cougars ripped off 14 straight points to seize a 34-33 edge on Astera Tuhina’s layup with 4 minutes left in the half.

WSU outscored the Terrapins 26-13 in the third quarter to build a 67-52 lead, and the Cougars put the game out of reach by scoring seven of the first nine points in the final period.

Eleonora Villa scored 14 points off the bench for WSU, which shot a blistering 36 for 59 (61%) from the floor, including 9 of 19 (47.4%) beyond the arc.

Also for the Cougars, Tara Wallack and Beyonce Bea each scored 12 points, and Tuhina finished with 11 points and seven assists.

WSU outscored the Terrapins 46-22 on points in the paint.

The Cougars face Massachusetts on Friday at 8 a.m. UMass lost to Green Bay 85-52 on Thursday.