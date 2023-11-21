Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Festival of Fair Trade – Spokane’s international fair trade marketplace with handmade gifts from around the world. Find artwork, accessories, apparel, and more at one of North America’s longest running Fair Trade Festivals. Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Kizuri, 35 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 464-7677.

Christmas Craft Fair and Santa Visit – Get into the holiday spirit by browsing for unique handmade crafts and gifts, plus free Santa pictures. Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. LYFE Public House, 116 E Lakeside Dr, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 771-7311.

Holiday Artists Shop – Diverse regional artists present their work for sale. Music will be provided by Rick Hiller on Saturday and Joanne Heinz on Sunday. Shop local this season, find unique quality gifts, and support small communities. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. Free. (509) 447-9277.

10th Anniversary Cup of Joy Invitational Exhibit and Sale – Trackside Studio’s annual invitational holiday exhibit of over 150 ceramic cups in many forms, colors and treatments, some serving as mini sculpture, many times they feel like a small lovely 3D painting and most often they are functional mini-artworks. Over 50 artists from across the United States are participating. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St. Free. (509) 863-9904.

Second Annual Craft and Vendor Fair – The Ridgeline Band Boosters host a craft fair featuring over 180 quality creative crafters and vendors, including incredible baked goods. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ridgeline High School, 20150 E Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake. $2. (509) 558-3800.

Holiday Craft Fair – Take care of holiday gift buying and support the Coeur d’Alene Public Library. The fair features locally made handcrafts and art. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

CFI Winter Blacksmithing Conference – Columbia Fire and Iron Blacksmiths’ member meeting, educational programming, social and fundraiser. Demos, presentations, a critique circle, merch, food, a silent auction with tools and forged goods, and Steve McGrew’s extensive blacksmithing library onsite to peruse during the event. Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 444-5300.

Classes/Workshops

Bits and Bobs Basket with Kay West – Start to finish procedure to coil a small basket made from leftover balls of yarn or other fibers. The basic coiling steps taught in this class can be used for later, larger basketry projects. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $60. (509) 325-1500.

Kid’s Gingerbread House – Bring the kids and decorate a gingerbread house in the greenhouse. Saturday, Noon-1 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $30. (509) 467-5258.

Decorate a Wreath – Decorate a wreath with bows, ornaments and other decorations with Ritter’s design team. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $50. (509) 467-5258.

Make-Your-Own Pendleton Bear Workshop – Make a stuffed Pendleton Bear featuring the bold and beautiful geometric prints that Pendleton material is known for. This workshop is a 3 hour, hands on project that participants are provided all materials. Ages 8 and up. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $75. (800) 523-2464.

Home/Garden

Beginning Beekeeping – Learn all about keeping bees and how best to manage them. Cost includes 1 WASBA manual and WASBA certification test. Must attend both classes on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. $50. (509) 893-8280.