West Central Spokane home intentionally set ablaze, fire department says

A vacant West Central Spokane house was intentionally set on fire Monday, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

Fire crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the house on the 2300 block of West Broadway Avenue, a fire department news release said.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading beyond the initial area. The house, which had been vacant for an extended period, was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Preliminary investigation revealed the fire was started intentionally by unknown people who had entered the house through a previously boarded rear entrance, the release said.

The fire caused an estimated loss of $30,000.