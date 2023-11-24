Balanced No. 23 Washington State rolls to seventh straight win, routs UMass 90-48 in Cancun

From staff reports

CANCUN, Mexico – The No. 23 Washington State women’s basketball team just keeps rolling.

The Cougars had five players score in double figures, led by Eleonora Villa’s 15 points, and cruised past Massachusetts 90-48 on Friday at the Cancun Classic Invitational.

The Cougars, winners of seven straight games to open the season, are off to their best start since 1978-79, when they started 10-0.

Villa made of 6 of 8 from the floor and added five assists. Center Bella Murekatete added 13 points, going 5 of 6 from the floor, and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker came a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Cougars rattled off 18 straight points to grab a 24-11 lead. WSU stretched the lead to 48-24 lead at halftime.

Idaho transfer Beyonce Bea reached the 2,000-point total for her career, scoring nine of her 11 points in the first half for WSU. She also had four rebounds.

Alex Covill chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and two assists for WSU, and Astera Tuhina dished out a career-high 10 assists.

UMass dropped to 1-6.