The pick: Why No. 4 Washington will beat Washington State

There was a time, only a few weeks ago, when Washington State’s road test against No. 4 Washington felt like a Herculean task for the Cougars. They were mired in a losing streak, their quarterback couldn’t hold on to the ball, injuries were piling up at the wrong time, everything.

WSU quarterback Cam Ward lost three fumbles, including two returned for scores, in his team’s loss to California. That was also the third straight missed game for top cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, who remains out with an undisclosed injury.

WSU is still facing a tall task in Saturday’s Apple Cup, set for 1 p.m. But after taking down Colorado last week, in a game the Cougars played well in nearly all facets, this final regular-season game feels … doable? If they play a perfect game, can the Cougars give themselves a chance?

“We gotta go into a really tough environment and steal a win,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “And it’s gonna take our guys performing the way they’re capable of doing it, and playing with an effort and energy level that’s gonna rival our opponent’s.”

For as bizarre a season Washington State has endured, following a four-game win streak with a six-game skid, the Cougars could be in worse position. Ward played a solid game last week, as did running back Nakia Watson, whose emergence threatens to unlock his group’s offense.

Games like these tend to showcase the talent disparity between teams. Ward has plenty of talent, certainly some of the most nationwide, but the fact he needs to play a spotless game speaks to the razor-thin margin of error WSU is playing with .

The Huskies can afford a few mistakes. The Cougars cannot. This fall, Washington State has made too many to win a game like this.

The pick: No. 4 Washington 38, Washington State 21