Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dewayne T. B. Bearchild and Diamond M. Knight, both of Spokane Valley.

Kyle T. Ledbetter and Jamie L. Hauglie, both of Spokane.

Harry A. Williams and Julie R. Swan, both of Spokane.

George D. Bill and Mitha Kamo, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Summit Estates Phase I LLC v. Marco Noriega, restitution of premises.

Housego Property Management LLC v. Angelica Thompson, seeking quiet title.

Katherine Skelton v. Tabitha Anderson, restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Cecil K. Condon, restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Savannah R. Whaley, restitution of premises.

Mallory Prairie Farm Estates LLC v. Silver Rose Farms LLC, seeking quiet title.

Northwood Ridge Development LLC v. Kale Maxwell, restitution of premises.

Summit Ridge LLC v. Amanda Lornston, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Aledre A. Bracey, restitution of premises.

Value-Logic II LLC v. Keene Valley Ventures Inc., Centarento Holdings LLC, et al., complaint.

Sofia Sandoval and Hayley Copeland v. Multicare Health System, complaint.

James and Sharan Favre v. Spokane Airport Board and Spokane International Airport, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Keene, Amber N. and Douglas A. Jr.

Waters, Zachary and Quinones, Jessica

Duhart, Marcus L. and Monique

Willoughby, Aaron K. and Barak, Rebecca G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Tyler J. Rush, 36; $2,000 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree domestic assault and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Corey M. Tryon, 33; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Derek F. Alford, also known as Derek M. Hickey, 19; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

David Alik, 23; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and third-degree malicious mischief.

Robert E. Best IV, 36; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Daniel E. Hegge, 47; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Timothy J. Brown, 37; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tosha J. Barksdale, 38; four days in jail, protection order violation.

Robert M. Coker, 33; 14 days in jail, harassment.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joshua L. Hensley, 39; five days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan D. R. Hettinger, 27; 32 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Keely R. Pennell, 41; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Charles J. Posey, 62; 11 days in jail, protection order violation.

Sarah K. Scafide, 24; 86 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and making a false statement to a public servant.

Amber D. Smythe, 43; 45 days in jail, protection order violation.