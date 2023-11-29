Washington State women get back on track against Texas A&M-Commerce 111-50

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State was eager to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Wednesday.

Bella Murekatete posted a double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds, and the Cougars thumped Texas A&M-Commerce 111-50 in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Friel Court.

Eleonora Villa scored 20 points for the Cougars (8-1), Charlisse Leger-Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Tara Wallack had 15 points and seven boards.

Mia Deck led the Lions (3-3) with 17 points.