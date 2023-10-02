Prep roundup: Hailey Walker leads University softball past Mead; Ava Felice lifts Gonzaga Prep soccer over Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch

University 19, Mead 6: Hailey Walker drove in four runs, Natalie Singer went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and the Titans (13-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Panthers (10-2, 6-2). Campbell Brose had three hits for Mead, including a double. Abby Watkins had three hits and three RBIs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 39, North Central 0: Addi Jay and Cassie Jay had five hits apiece and the visiting Wildcats (13-0, 9-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-12, 0-8).

Cheney 12, Gonzaga Prep 8: Millie Beito had four hits, including a double, and the Blackhawks (3-9, 2-6) beat the visiting Bullpups (4-8, 3-5). Reese Jones-Ross went 3 for 4 with a run and three RBIs to lead G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark 9, Central Valley 4: Vienna Klein had two doubles and the visiting Tigers (2-10, 2-7) beat the Bears (7-7, 4-4). Sofia Morales led CV with two hits, including a home run.

Ridgeline 14, Shadle Park 13: Emma Myers hit a grand slam and the Falcons (8-4, 6-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (7-5, 5-3). Courtney Brown led Shadle Park with a home run.

Ferris 12, East Valley 6: Tori Norling went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the Saxons (6-6, 4-4) beat the visiting Knights (3-9, 2-7). Katelin Terry had three hits with a homer and three RBIs for Ferris. JC Weger went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for EV.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Ava Felice scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the Bullpups (8-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (6-2, 4-2).

North Central 5, Central Valley 0: Pearl Wicks scored two goals and the visiting Wolfpack (3-7, 1-4) beat the Bears (0-9, 0-5).

Mead 1, Ferris 0: Rylee Vanos scored the lone goal in the third minute and the Panthers (6-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Saxons (5-6, 1-4).

University 4, Lewis and Clark 2: Isabella Longo scored two goals and the Titans (7-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-3-3, 2-3).

Ridgeline 4, Cheney 1: Preslie Young scored three goals and the visiting Falcons (7-2, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (5-5, 2-3).

Nonleague

Priest River 3, Newport 2: Marley Burgess scored two goals and the visiting Spartans (6-6) beat the Grizzlies (2-7). Ella Monk scored two goals for Newport.

Volleyball

Nonleague

Davenport 3, Medical Lake 1: The visiting Gorillas (3-3) beat the Cardinals (2-9) 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23.

Priest River 3, Newport 2: The visiting Spartans (4-3) beat the Grizzlies (2-6) 25-27, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-6.

Northeast 2B

Chewelah 3, Upper Columbia Academy 0: Trinity Ross had 13 kills and the Cougars (8-2, 4-1) beat visiting Upper Columbia Academy (1-5, 1-5).

Northeast 1B

Curlew 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: The visiting Cougars (4-3, 4-2) beat the Lions (0-6, 0-6).