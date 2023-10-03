Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron R. Bowerman and Entegra A. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Zackary M. McDeid and Alyssa M. Valencia, both of Hayden.

Micah J. A. Justice and Kayla M. Murri, both of Post Falls.

Brandon W. Hoffman and Tracy L. Mumey, both of Spokane.

Chayton J. Roberts and Christina M. Newport, both of Spokane.

Roy A. Moses and Tina C. Romer, both of Spokane.

Jacob L. McDermeit, of Rathdrum, and Hannah M. Spangler, of Greenacres.

Alexander S. Gabriel and Irina S. Ilina, both of Spokane.

Caleb R. Brown and Timbre A. Wolf, both of Spokane.

Brian J. McGowan and Michelle N. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Vandenberg and Brooke M. Wallace, both of Post Falls.

Colby C. Jennings and Angela S. Cervarich, both of Spokane.

Ryan M. A. Surratt and Ashley B. Tunney, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NW Management LLC v. James Evans, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Kalynn M. Moneymaker, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Sean M. Campbell, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Kristopher Beadle, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Orbie Bibbee, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Alyssa Jennings, restitution of premises.

LC GOGO Heights LLC v. Quincy Warren, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II v. Christie Stewart, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Vickie Shineflew, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Aleesha Feltwell, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Kelly McLaughlin, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Josh Kohr, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Ryan Holcomb, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Shelbie Harding, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills II LLC v. Jacobe Haine, property damages.

Benjamin Kapek v. City of Spokane, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hettal, Kathleen A. and Karim

Hackley, Colleen and Rosellini, Anthony S.

Neely, Amanda and Kuntz, Leighton

Stanley, Christina M. and Richard T.

Crane, Joshua K. and Veronica T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Marcus O. Kuritz, 25; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Jacob A. Ball, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Tyson G. Blimka, 42; 17 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Oleg T. Golovin, 32; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Steven P. Dilley, 32; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Derrick D. Ester, 42; eight days in jail converted to 88 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Trexham S. Francis, 43; 84 days in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Thomas E. Lenocker, 48; nine days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Dante T. Martin, 32; 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Rogerina E. Sutherland, 41; 100 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Tyler J. Therrien, 26; 180 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Tyleia D. Toebben, 18; 111 days in jail with credit given for 111 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Kevin J. Turner, 42; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Melonie H. Johnston, 32; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jaiden C. Linville, 22; 30 days of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan D. Karrer, 48; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ricci L. Kooyman, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael L. Mudge, 26; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.