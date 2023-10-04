Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin J. Grittner and Laticia M. Hills, both of Spokane.

Norman R. Mitchell and Sarah M. Tate, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel J. Burnham and Melissa J. Webb, both of Liberty Lake.

Jason A. Ford and Maya M. Garza, both of Spokane.

Caleb J. Dempsen and Andrea L. Quatier, both of Spokane.

Brandon W. Steppe and Kayla C. Vyverberg, both of Spokane.

Hakan Dalyan, of Spokane, and Kristina K. Goodwin, of Spokane Valley.

Samuel C. Prestbo and Sidney R. Malmoe, both of Spokane.

Timothy D. Chamberlin and Amber L. McCaleb, both of Spokane Valley.

Avery K. Francis, of Connell, Wash., and Kayla D. Hendrix, of Spokane.

William B. Emmal and Madeline J. Hoppis, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel E. Webb and Allison N. Barbour, both of Spokane.

Logan R. C. Gibler and Haley N. Gee, both of Spokane.

Uriah N. Berg and Kelsey N. South, both of Cheney.

Mario R. Ventura Ramos and Ana G. Devries, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Crissy Gonzales, restitution of premises.

Gena Hawk v. Andrea Swiader, restitution of premises.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Caitlyn Darcy, restitution of premises.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Marisa Standish, restitution of premises.

Bonita M. Cobb v. Phillip K. Samek, complaint for continuous trespass, nuisance and declaratory judgment.

Eliseo Dumlao v. Camilla Zachary, complaint for personal injuries.

City of Spokane v. Charles and Colleen Kolsrud, complaint for abatement and sale of substandard, unfit, abandoned building, nuisance and chronic nuisance.

Patrick and Katie Di Bari v. West End Hospitality LLC, DBA Pacific Pizza, et al., complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bentley, Erika L. and John E.

Croson, Brandon C. and Shawntae S.

Walls, Brittany M. and Blake A.

Zepeda, Anngie D. and Martin

Carlquist, Courtney J. and Pedro, Sergio P.

Heredia, Armando S. and Johanna S.

Bickham-Viscario, Charity L. and Green, Jeffery M.

Stevens, Jalani C. and Main, Nathan L.

Olivia, Ethan S. and Russell, Leah A.

Elliott, Lavonne L. and Daniel E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

David D. McElroy, also known as Daniel D. McElroy, David D. Blum, 39; 115 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Christopher J. Vandawark, 43; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and second-degree theft.

Justin J. Knight, 31; 20 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Richard M. Peterson, 39; 24 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Mark S. Spiotti, 27; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Tony Hazel

Arron D. Smith, 47; 120 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kyle W. Baumann, 42; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua R. Crawshaw, 28; 93 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, theft and protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jacob R. Snarr, 27; 20 days in jail, protection order violation.