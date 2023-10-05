Fancy that: Get lost in a Reba McEntire-themed corn maze at Beck’s Harvest House in Green Bluff

Reba McEntire is popping up in corn mazes across the country this fall, including at a farm in Green Bluff north of Spokane.

Beck’s Harvest House this year celebrates the country music icon with a 5-acre maze of interconnected musical notes, horseshoes, boots and a cowboy hat hanging on Reba’s name.

“Every year we have to come up with a new theme, some kind of current event,” owner Todd Beck said.

Last year, the giant corn maze design celebrated the farm’s 35th anniversary. In 2020, it had the positive message “Be Kind.”

The Reba design is part of a national cross-promotion of her upcoming lifestyle book and acoustic album “Not That Fancy.”

Beck’s joins more than 40 farms across the country with variations of Reba-themed mazes designed by The MAiZE Inc.

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me – farming, family and friends,” McEntire said in a promotional statement. “Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!”

While navigating the maze, guests will look for clues and play an interactive game quizzing them on how much they know about the country music star.

The maze is part of the farm’s Friendly Family Funland open on weekends during Fall Harvest Festival through Oct. 29.

“Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots,” will be released on Tuesday. The book is billed as a collection of funny, poignant and deeply personal stories, photos, tips and recipes.

The Becks are strong supporters of local country music, so the Reba theme was a good fit, Beck said. The farm is hosting free concerts by different artists each weekend this month. It’s a good time to try the farm’s fresh pressed apple cider and pumpkin donuts.

As the event has become more popular over the years, Beck recommends reserving parking and tickets at becksharvesthouse.com.

The farm is still open during the week, and folks can visit the gift shop, produce stand and country kitchen.

The harvest this year has been decent, Beck said, but last fall’s early freeze destroyed the Honeycrisp and Jonagold crop. The farm still has many other apple varieties.

Beck estimates u-pick apples will run out around the middle of the month, but fruit will continue to be available at the farmstand. He said peaches did the best earlier this year.

Many more autumn activities abound this month across the Green Bluff community of small farms near Mead.

Families and couples enjoying the warm weather Thursday took fall portraits at Beck’s and picked out their perfect pumpkins for carving.

Sharmon Schmitt, of Coeur d’Alene, scouted the orchards for Fuji apples and plums.

“This has been a joy every year,” Schmitt said.