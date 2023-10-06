Clarkston returns three interceptions for touchdowns to beat Rogers 39-12

By Steve Christilaw For The Spokesman-Review

Hayden Line’s name wasn’t listed on the official roster for Friday night’s Greater Spokane League 2A game between Clarkston and Rogers, in part because it was his second game with the Bantams’ varsity.

But Line made sure everyone at ONE Spokane Stadium looked him up.

The Clarkston receiver scored every way imaginable in the passing game in the first half to spark the Bantams to a 39-12 win over the Pirates.

“This was a big win for us,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “We’ve been here (at ONE Spokane Stadium) the last two weeks and it’s starting to feel like home.

“But we’ve only had one home game so far this season. We’re really looking forward to playing at home these next two weeks.”

The Bantams (4-2, 3-1) made themselves at home Friday night, picking off three Rogers passes and returning them for touchdowns – something Bye doubted had been done before by a Clarkston squad.

Same with Line’s performance in the first half. He opened the scoring by firing a 46-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Somers on a flea-flicker to cap Clarkston’s opening possession.

Midway through the second quarter, Line jumped a route at the line of scrimmage and returned the interception 40 yards for a touchdown and the team’s second pick-six of the quarter. And with less than a minute left in the quarter, Line caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Carter Steinwand to send his team into halftime with a 26-6 advantage.

“I played quarterback all last year for the JV,” Line said. “And I’m supposed to be the starter next year.”

Bye explained that Line got a late start with the team and his name was left off earlier versions of the team’s roster.

“He’s a really versatile kid and he can do a lot of things,” he said. “We like doing different things with him.”

Bye had him play quarterback for the final series as the Bantams ran out the clock.

Line said his interception was the result of the team’s film study during the week.

“We knew they (Rogers) would run that play and I just recognized it,” he said.

Bye said the same thing about all three of his team’s interceptions returned for touchdowns.

“We really worked hard on somethings that our kids do well,” he said. “We focused on those things and it paid off.”

Somers picked off a Colby Bogle pass at the 46 on the first play of the second quarter, sitting back while the play developed before taking the ball away in front of the Pirates’ receiver and racing to the end zone to make it 13-0. Line did the same thing on Rogers’ next possession. Trace Green did the same in the fourth quarter for Clarkston’s final score.

Rogers’ regular starting quarterback, Aaron Kinsey, missed Friday’s game with a hand/wrist injury.

Clarkston will play host to Pullman and Shadle Park to close out its GSL season before hosting Grandview in the regular-season finale Oct. 27.

The Pirates (4-2, 1-2), who have lost back-to-back league games after starting the season with four straight wins, fumbled to end their first drive.

Bogle threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Warrick V in the second quarter, but the Bantams built a 26-6 lead .

The Pirates play at East Valley on Friday and close out the regular season by playing host to West Valley and North Central.