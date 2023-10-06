Priest River man seriously injured in Spirit Lake rollover crash

A 44-year-old Priest River man was thrown from his pickup truck in a rollover crash early Friday morning north of Spirit Lake.

The man was driving a gray Chevy Silverado shortly after midnight near State Highway 41 and Spirit Lake Cutoff Road when he went off the road and his truck rolled, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.