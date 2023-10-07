Idaho keeps it on the ground, Vandals continue to roll with 42-14 win over Cal Poly

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

The third-ranked Idaho Vandals outclassed Cal Poly, cruising to an easy road win in Big Sky action.

Idaho remained unbeaten in conference play, topping the overmatched Mustangs 42-14 on Saturday evening in San Luis Obispo, California.

“I thought we played solid,” Vandals coach Jason Eck said on Idaho’s postgame radio show.

“To open the year with five games on the road and only one home game … we’re ecstatic about where we’re sitting right now.”

The Vandals (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) piled up 320 yards in the first half and jumped out to a 28-7 lead at the break.

Cal Poly (2-4, 0-3) struggled to contain Idaho’s big-play offense throughout the first half, and the Mustangs’ offense couldn’t sustain any rhythm for most of the night.

Idaho tailback Anthony Woods broke off a 40-yard run on the first play of the game.

The Vandals needed only four plays to score their first touchdown – a 6-yard rush from quarterback Gevani McCoy.

Tight end Jake Cox hauled in a 6-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to extend the Vandals lead to 14-0, and Idaho blew the game open late in the period with a trick play.

Tailback Nick Romano took a direct snap and handed off to McCoy, who flipped the ball backward to All-American receiver Hayden Hatten. Hatten, who also threw a touchdown pass during a season-opening win over Lamar, fired a pinpoint pass on the run – a 32-yard touchdown strike to receiver Jordan Dwyer, who made a diving catch with a defender draped on his hip.

“Players make plays, man,” Eck said. “(Hatten) gave him a shot and it was good to see Jordan have a good game. It was great execution.”

Cal Poly quarterback Bo Kelly responded with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tyrece Fairly-Diyem, but the Vandals answered right back. Idaho receiver Jermaine Jackson had a 38-yard reception down the sideline to set up a short score from Woods, his conference-leading 10th rushing touchdown of the year.

Romano added a 1-yard rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter and the Vandals coasted the rest of the way.

McCoy was sometimes affected by pressure from Cal Poly’s defensive front, but the sophomore had a solid outing in three quarters . He completed 12 of 21 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown with one interception. McCoy completed eight passes of 15 or more yards.

Jackson recorded a season-high 89 receiving yards. Dwyer totaled 75 receiving yards and two scores. Romano rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries, and Woods ran for 69 yards on 10 attempts.

Idaho sent in its backups at the start of the fourth quarter. Reserve quarterback Jack Layne tossed a 26-yard touchdown to Dwyer with 2 minutes left .

The Vandals finished with 421 yards of offense against 303 for the Mustangs.

Idaho’s defense failed to force a turnover in its previous three games, but the Vandals recorded three against Cal Poly – safety Kyrin Beachem picked off a pass in the second quarter; defensive tackle Zach Krotzer, a Shadle Park High grad, had an interception on a tipped screen pass in the third quarter; and linebacker Syrr Barnes recovered an unforced fumble from Kelly late in the game.

Kelly completed 24 of 45 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns with two picks. Kelly started in place of Washington transfer Sam Huard, who missed his second consecutive game with a head injury.

The Vandals return to Moscow this week for their homecoming game against rival Montana. Idaho will look to retain the Little Brown Stein in front of a national television audience from ESPN2. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m really happy to be sitting where we’re at right now,” Eck said. “That sets up a really big game in the conference and nationally next week in the Kibbie Dome.”