Big Sky notebook: UC Davis travels to Weber State with playoff aspirations on the line; Idaho-Montana meet on ESPN2

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

As Dan Hawkins looks at the remainder of the UC Davis football team’s regular-season schedule, he sees nothing but must-win games.

“(We) have got to win out, so it’s one-game elimination,” the Aggies coach said Monday during his media availability.

It’s a position the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 Big Sky) are in partially because of Eastern Washington, which beat UC Davis 27-24 in September. Also on UC Davis’ resume are losses to Oregon State (55-7) and Montana (31-23 last week).

It’s just three losses, and with one being to an FBS team, the Aggies’ resume could still, in the end, earn them a playoff spot.

But in the Big Sky, which has made a habit of sending four, five or even six teams to the 24-team FCS playoff bracket, a fourth loss often spells doom for a team’s playoff chances simply because there could be that many teams ahead of UC Davis in the standings.

“We’ve got to buckle up,” said Hawkins, whose team dropped out of the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 this week. “Weber (State) is a very good football team as we know. They’re not sweeping the conference like they have in the past, but they’re still a very good football team.”

Weber State is UC Davis’ opponent Saturday, and the No. 22 Wildcats – a playoff team last year – find themselves in almost exactly the same situation as the Aggies. They are also 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big Sky play, which has them tied for ninth in the 12-team conference’s standings.

While two of UC Davis’ losses were by single digits, Weber State was shut out 40-0 by second-ranked Montana State and is coming off a 27-10 loss to Northern Arizona, which is 2-4 overall but 2-1 in Big Sky play. Both Wildcats losses came at home, in Ogden, Utah.

“We’ve got to evaluate each position closely, what’s holding us back, and it starts with me,” Weber State first-year coach Mickey Mental told reporters after that loss to NAU. “I’ve got to put guys in better situations to be more successful. Players only do what you coach, so I’ve got to be better and I take the full blame on that. I’ve got to get these guys in a better situation to be prepared, to be more successful, to be more consistent and efficient on a daily basis.”

Scoring points, simple as it sounds, has been the difference for both programs. Last year, they averaged 35 points per game. This year, the Aggies are averaging 26, the Wildcats 19.

“Thirty is kind of the magical number, at least in this conference,” Hawkins said. “You’ve got to keep them under 30, you’ve got to score 30, and if you can’t get there you’re going to struggle (to win) games.”

Four teams in the Big Sky are averaging at least that many this season: Montana State (42.8), Portland State (39.2), Idaho (35.7) and Sacramento State (32). Eastern Washington ranks fifth at 28.8 points per game.

Right behind No. 2 Montana State, Idaho is ranked third in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25, Sacramento State is fourth, Montana 16th and EWU 21st, one spot ahead of Weber State.

Eastern Washington (2-3, 1-1), after playing at Idaho State (1-4, 1-1) this week, will host Weber State in Cheney on Oct. 21.

NAU looks to maintain strong start

After opening its season with three nonconference losses, Northern Arizona won two of its first three conference games and is arguably the biggest surprise in the Big Sky.

On Sept. 23, the Lumberjacks beat Montana 28-14 and then lost 31-30 to the one-loss Sacramento State Hornets. They rebounded last week to beat Weber State 27-10 in Ogden.

This week, they host Portland State (2-3, 1-1), which is coming off its bye week. The Lumberjacks end the regular season at Eastern Washington on Nov. 18.

Northern Arizona players won two of the three most recent Big Sky Player of the Week honors.

Alex McLaughlin was given the defensive honor after making eight tackles and an interception; Coleman Owen scored on an 85-yard punt return to earn the special teams award.

Montana-Idaho game gets national spot

The ESPN2 network will air Saturday’s game in Moscow between No. 16 Montana (5-1, 2-1) and No. 3 Idaho (5-1, 3-0), one of two Big Sky football games scheduled to air nationally this season.

Idaho, which leads the Big Sky standings, is looking to beat Montana for the second year in a row after winning 30-23 in Missoula last season. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Next week, the game between No. 2 Montana State and No. 4 Sacramento State is also scheduled to air on ESPN2.

All other Big Sky regular-season football games are broadcast via streaming on ESPN+.