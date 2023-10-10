Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr., former Zag Oumar Ballo named to All-Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason team

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Keion Brooks Jr. continues to rack up preseason accolades.

On Tuesday, the Washington Husky graduate senior was named to the 10-player Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason all-conference first team by a panel of 27 media members that covers the conference.

Among Pac-12 returners, no one has a higher scoring average than Brooks, who ranked third in the conference last season while scoring 17.7 points per game.

In his first season with the Huskies, the 6-foot-7 forward also averaged 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, which ranked among the top 10 in the conference in both categories.

The All-Pac-12 preseason team is highlighted by three USC Trojans. Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier were first-team picks while Kobe Johnson was a second-team choice.

Arizona (Oumar Ballo, Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love) and Colorado (Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson) are the other teams with multiple players receiving preseason all-conference recognition on the first or second teams.